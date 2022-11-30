Video: Cape Coral Police Department via Storyful

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera video shows police rescue a driver who crashed into a canal in Cape Coral, Florida.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the woman drove her vehicle into the canal in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a video shared on their Facebook page, an officer from the department is seen jumping into the water. He busted out the driver’s side window and pulled the woman out of the sinking car.

The woman was not hurt, “just scared,” she said.