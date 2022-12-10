BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Boynton Beach Police Department officer was killed in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning.

Officer Dennis Castro died after crashing his car at 4:00 a.m. on Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7, according to WPTV. Police have not released any details about what led up to the crash.

Castro, a former Marine, spent 15 years with the department.

Boynton Beach police said Castro served as a traffic homicide investigator and was also a member of the SWAT team and part of the city’s DUI taskforce. In addition to his accolades from the department, he was voted Officer of the Year by the Palm Beach County Commission’s Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center in 2021.

“He was loved and respected by many, and his loss will be felt by the entire Boynton Beach community,” City Manager Dan Dugger wrote in a statement to WPTV. “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his beloved family.”

Castro is survived by his wife and two children.