Florida police officer dies in motorcycle crash, officials say

INDIAN HARBOR BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Indian Harbour Beach Officer Madison Merritt, 24, was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday morning on the Pineda Causeway in Indian Harbour Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Pineda Causeway and Patrick Drive.

Officials say Merritt was traveling westbound on Pineda Causeway when she struck a concrete barrier.

She was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department announced the tragedy on its Facebook page.

“She truly loved being a Police Officer for the City, and loved helping our citizens. She always had a smile on her face and she will be truly missed,” the department said on Facebook.