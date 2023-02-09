TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer died following a “serious crash” in Pembroke Pines Thursday, according to local media outlet WSVN.

The motorcycle officer was reportedly traveling south along 184 Avenue near Sheridan Street when they were involved in an accident. The officer was rushed to Broward Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries.

They later died, WSVN reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and the Pembroke Pines Police Department on the loss of Motorman Charles Herring,” said Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association. “Herring was tragically killed in the line of duty in a traffic accident.”

Additional information was not immediately released.