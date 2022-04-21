DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach police officer was arrested Wednesday on child porn charges after police said he shared the images on social media.

Police said they were made aware of a person sharing images and videos of children under the age of 10 involved in sexual acts.

An investigation by the department’s Advanced Technology and Cybercrimes unit found the suspect to be Officer Brandon Fox.

The 22-year-old officer, who had been with the department for two years, was immediately fired.

Fox was arrested on seven counts of of possession of child pornography. A search warrant was executed at Fox’s home.

“This incident, which led to the arrest of one of our own officers was internally reported and investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department,” Police Chief Jakari Young said. “Our response to this incident echoes our commitment to hold not only the community, but even our own officers responsible for their actions. Anyone found to be in violation of the law, including members of law enforcement who are sworn to protect and serve will be held accountable.”

More charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Fox was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $70,000 bond.