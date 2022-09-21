TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the Palm Bay Police Department was arrested Wednesday following allegations that they had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

An investigation was launched after officers with the Palm Bay Police Department were called to a home on Sept. 18 where allegations were made that one of their own officers was involved in the inappropriate relationship.

Through the investigation, officers identified a suspect and passed the information on to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) who was asked to investigate the matter further.

Based on FDLE’s investigation, authorities arrested 23-year-old Sheridon Archer, who had been employed by the Palm Bay Police Department for approximately nine months.

On Wednesday, Archer was arrested by FDLE and fired effective immediately.

Authorities are still investigating the allegations.