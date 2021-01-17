Florida police looking for road-raging bikers who beat driver with wrench, helmets

NORTH FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WKRG) — Police in Southwest Florida are searching for a group of sport bikers accused of raising cane on a road, then turning their rage on a driver who didn’t like it.

Police say the bikers were weaving in and out of traffic in North Fort Meyers on their performance bikes when a driver yelled at them.

Officials say the men jumped off their bikes, then smashed all of the windows out of the car. That’s when, according to investigators, the bikers turned their rage on the driver. The bikers beat the driver with their helmets and even a large wrench, police say. They also started kicking the driver until bystanders stepped in to break it up.

Now, police are asking the public to help identify them from the images below.

If you have any information on the identities of these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. If your tip leads to any of their arrests, they’ll pay a cash reward.