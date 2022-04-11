FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Fort Pierce Police Department said it is looking for a man who threw molotov cocktails at a house Sunday morning.

Police said at 11:40 a.m., officers went to a home on Avenue L for an arson call.

Officers learned that a man ran up to the home and threw a molotov cocktail at the house’s front window. A surveillance camera captured the explosion on video.

The suspected arsonist then threw another bottle over the roof after running to the side of the house, according to police. After throwing the second bottle, the man ran away.

If you know who the man is, call Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 or email him kmohamed@fppd.org. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.