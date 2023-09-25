LAKE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police K-9 is lost in the woods after getting loose while chasing a suspect on Monday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued a community alert just before 8 a.m. saying the K-9 got off-leash when it was sent after a suspect near the Sheriff’s Office Operation Center.

The K-9 was described as a German Shepard and is wearing a marked harness. Deputies are searching a remote area between Tyre Road and the entrance to Florida Gateway College and between US-90 and SR-100, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the man who was accused of fleeing deputies is still at large. The suspect was identified as Justin Dewey Pike, 29, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank-top.

“We don’t know him to be a violent offender, but if anyone sees him, please contact us immediately,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Anyone who sees Pike or the missing K-9 is asked to call dispatch at (386) 719-2005.