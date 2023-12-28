MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found floating near the Miami Seaquarium last week, according to NBC Affiliate WTVJ.

WTVJ reported that the body was found not far from the Virginia Key attraction on Dec. 22. Footage obtained from the local news station showed the woman’s body in the back of a police boat covered up by a yellow tarp.

According to WTVJ, Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a woman’s body was found but did not give further details. This is an ongoing investigation.