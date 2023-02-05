DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a college student was found dead on Saturday night.

According to the DeLand Police Department, officers were called to Stetson University campus housing for reports of an unresponsive person around 7:50 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, 21-year-old student Kaleb Walker was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by officials.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police do not suspect foul play was a factor in Walker’s death.

DeLand Police’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death along with Stetson University’s Campus Public Safety team and will release more information as it becomes available.