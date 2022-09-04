One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman.

Fox 35 in Orlando reported that the bodies were identified as Eric Jeffery Duncan, 39, and Emilys Jossys Alfonzo Moreno, 39. Authorities believed Duncan killed Alfonzo in an apparent murder-suicide.

A gun was found at the scene. However, the official cause of death will be released by medical examiner.