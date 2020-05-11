1  of  2
Florida police continue search for 11-year-old boy

Florida

JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for an 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.

Keavon Washington, AKA Keavon Cue, was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Officers now say he could be in the Jacksonville or Gainesville areas.

Keavon is 4 feet 10 inches tall and 135 pounds. He’s believed to be wearing a yellow shirt and multi-colored shorts.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Keavon Washington, you’re urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

