OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Ocala Police Department announced Monday that it has captured a murder suspect who was involved in a deadly mall shooting just days before Christmas.

Police said they successfully apprehended Albert Shell Jr. over the weekend. Investigators said Shell was involved in the shooting at the Paddock Mall on Southwest College Road on Dec. 23.

One man died in the shooting and several others were injured. Police believed the shooting was targeted.

Ocala police will provide more details about Shell’s arrest during a news conference at 9:30 a.m.