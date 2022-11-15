VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot was seriously hurt after he lost control of his plane and struck a tree, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. They said a small single-engine plane crashed off a grass airstrip in Oak Hill.

Investigators said the pilot had just traded for the plane and taxied on the runway twice. When he attempted to take off, he lost control and struck a tree.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot was the lone occupant. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.