TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida pilot flew in a Christmas tree pattern on Christmas Eve.

A flight map from FlightAware shows the pilot take off from Punta Gorda Airport at 12:27 p.m. and head east before beginning to trace out a Christmas tree, complete with a star on top.

Courtesy: FlightAware

The pilot then headed back to Punta Gorda Airport and landed at 2:08 p.m., according to FlightAware.

The tree took nearly two hours and the pilot flew more than 200 miles in their Piper Dakota plane to complete it, according to FlightAware.