TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The manager of a local Florida pharmacy is behind bars after he confessed to stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of medications from the store he managed.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Pharmacy Manager Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, of Sarasota, was caught on security camera swiping “multiple non-controlled substances” from the pharmacy he managed.

The manager was caught taking medication from a shelf and placing it inside a plastic bag before driving to his house in Sarasota.

A search warrant for Ibrahim’s house led authorities to discover the stolen items.

Deputies said the pharmacy manager cooperated with the investigation and provided a sworn statement confessing to the medication thefts.

Ibrahim was arrested and charged with grand theft. Authorities said he swiped $94,000 worth of medications.

According to preliminary findings, the sheriff’s office said it does not appear any customer information was used during the commission of the crime, however, an investigation is ongoing.

“A special thank you to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “We always appreciate the support when our jurisdictions collide.”