TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in charge of a Florida pharmacy was convicted Friday for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare of over $1 million in prescription drug benefits, according to authorities.

The U.S. Department of Justice for the Middle District of Florida said 33-year-old Ronald Beasley II, of Portsmouth, was the pharmacist in charge at NH Pharma, a pharmacy located in Lake Mary, Florida.

Through the pharmacy, Beasley and others billed Medicare for expensive drug creams that they never actually purchased or dispensed. Instead, authorities said they provided Medicare patients with an inexpensive compound drug cream not covered by Medicare.

A search of their inventory records showed the pharmacy never bought enough of the expensive prescription drugs to fill all the prescriptions they billed to Medicare.

In total, Beasley and his co-conspirators received more than $1 million in fraudulent proceeds from Medicare.

Beasley was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and three counts of healthcare fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count.