Florida patient told he can’t bring life-size cardboard cutout of Pres. Trump with him to dialysis

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida dialysis patient is upset after being told he can’t bring his life-size cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump with him to treatments.

Nelson Gibson’s cutout of the president is slightly taller than him. He was recently told he can’t bring it to the place where he gets his dialysis treatments for kidney failure.

“She said it was too much…She said ‘you know, this is not a rally.’ Which of course it doesn’t show like it’s a rally. It’s just a picture,” Gibson said.

Gibson says he’s kept smaller President Trump imagery by his side during treatment for more than a year now at Fresenius Kidney Care in Port Saint Lucie.

His son Eric says he wanted to give him some things that can distract him and remind him of home. He decided to go life-size with the cutout.

Gibson brought it with him for the first time last week. He says it was a hit. But just a few days later, his President Trump cutout was turned away.

“I just feel that he’s beginning to do so much for kidneys and dialysis. I just feel people are very ungrateful,” Gibson said.

President Trump signed an executive order last year to encourage in-home dialysis. The Gibson family says they’ve thought about in-home treatments but it’s not that simple.

“He feels that he wants the sanctity and knowledge of a true medical professional to actually do it rather than having myself or another relative oversee his health,” his son Eric said.

According to Gibson, some patients at the center sing while getting dialysis. Others pop bubble wrap. Everyone has something that works for them.

The center says patients are allowed to bring in reasonably-sized items that do not create safety or infection control issues and don’t interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor.

