Florida pastor who fought Sunday alcohol sales charged with child porn

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Spark

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — State investigators say a Florida pastor who crusaded against alcohol sales on Sundays is now facing child pornography charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that 62-year-old William Dalton Milam was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Penscola News Journal reports Milam, a pastor at Olivet Baptist Church in Milton, vocally opposed local ordinances in 2016 to allow Sunday liquor sales.

FDLE said a tip about Milam came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Milam has a lawyer.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss