Florida pastor who fought Sunday alcohol sales charged with child porn

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — State investigators say a Florida pastor who crusaded against alcohol sales on Sundays is now facing child pornography charges.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that 62-year-old William Dalton Milam was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.
The Penscola News Journal reports Milam, a pastor at Olivet Baptist Church in Milton, vocally opposed local ordinances in 2016 to allow Sunday liquor sales.
FDLE said a tip about Milam came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Milam has a lawyer.
