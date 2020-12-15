Florida pastor who fought Sunday alcohol sales charged with child porn

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — State investigators say a Florida pastor who crusaded against alcohol sales on Sundays is now facing child pornography charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that 62-year-old William Dalton Milam was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Penscola News Journal reports Milam, a pastor at Olivet Baptist Church in Milton, vocally opposed local ordinances in 2016 to allow Sunday liquor sales.

FDLE said a tip about Milam came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Milam has a lawyer.

