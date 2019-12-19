Florida parents charged with murder after baby starves to death

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) – Two Floridians have been charged with murder for allegedly starving their 18-month-old son to death.

Cape Coral police say the child weighed only 17 pounds. Experts say that’s in line with what a 7-month old should weigh.

A Lee County Grand Jury indicted Ryan and Sheila O’Leary on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

A police report says the mother called 911 in September because her son wasn’t breathing, but he was dead when paramedics arrived.

The couple told police they’re vegan and eat only raw fruits and vegetables. The couple has three other children.

