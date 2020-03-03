Florida parents bring home baby Dylan, after 50 days of TikTok dancing

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A dad who went viral on TikTok for dancing while waiting for his son to leave the NICU has a new reason to celebrate.

After fifty days, Chris Askew’s son Dylan has finally left the hospital.

When Dylan was born prematurely, Askew decided to dance the stress away and sharing his moves on the social media platform TikTok.

“I did it, just a silly thing, just to see. And I woke up the next morning and I had 500,000 views on it,” Askew said.

Askew danced for Dylan who was born in mid-January, two months premature, only weighing four pounds.

“Unless you’ve been through it, you can’t put into words how hard it is,” Askew said.

Askew is a Seminole County firefighter, and a self-admitted addict of TikTok, which is a social media app.

Askew posted a video of himself every day on TikTok until his baby boy was strong enough to get out of the neo-natal intensive care unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

Askew shot his first video in the laundry room at the Ronald McDonald House, his second with his wife, Danielle, and baby Dylan in the hospital, and he continued to post more videos – one with the nurses in the NICU unit, one with his fellow firefighters, one with UCF’s mascot, one with the Orlando Magic dancers, and the list goes on.

Askew shared his story in hopes that other people would also come forward to share theirs’.

As of Monday, Askew’s videos has over 75,000 people who followed his “daddy dance” journey.

