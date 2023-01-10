BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Parents of a 1-year-old in Broward County were arrested Monday after their son died from a drug overdose last year, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they were called to a home in Deerfield Beach around 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found the couple’s child, 1-year-old Zaire Cenatus, in medical distress. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators later revealed that the child’s parents, Shaneka Dean, 33, and Wendy Previl, 30, “failed to provide care, supervision and services” for the 1-year-old.

Deputies said, “as a result of the culpable negligence, the child died from a lethal intoxication of drugs, including fentanyl.”

Dean and Previl were also charged with possession of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

According to WTVJ, Dean bonded out of jail on Tuesday morning but Previl was held on a $180,000 bond.