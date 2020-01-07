Florida panther spotted north of Caloosahatchee River

TAMPA (WFLA) — An adult female Florida panther has been spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River, the Florida Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday.

FWC says the sighting of Florida’s state animal north of the Caloosahatchee River is a good sign, as the river has appeared to be a major obstacle to northward movement of female panthers for years.

Four years ago, the FWC documented the first female north of the river in nearly 50 years.

The Caloosahatchee River is about 100 miles south of Tampa.

LATEST STORIES: