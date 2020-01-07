Florida panther spotted north of Caloosahatchee River

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — An adult female Florida panther has been spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River, the Florida Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday.

FWC says the sighting of Florida’s state animal north of the Caloosahatchee River is a good sign, as the river has appeared to be a major obstacle to northward movement of female panthers for years.

Four years ago, the FWC documented the first female north of the river in nearly 50 years.

The Caloosahatchee River is about 100 miles south of Tampa.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss