TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s National School Lunch Program for summer 2022 is about to issue benefits. For each household, parents and guardians can expect close to $400 per student or child through November.

The Florida Department o Children and Families administers the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which was set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the P-EBT payments are set to deliver $391 per student or child in a one-time payment.

Additionally, issuances will start in October, with recipients able to expect their payments by Nov. 30, according to DCF.

DCF said “summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will also be issued for children under age 6 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance during the summer and are participating in a child care setting.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provides the funding P-EBT and food stamp benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, said students who get free or reduced-price meals would be eligible for P-EBT payments.

Going into more specific detail for how Florida administers its funds, DCF reports the following statement on its P-EBT site:

“Households already receiving SNAP benefits will receive Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT cards. Households that received P-EBT benefits during the prior school year will receive benefits on their existing P-EBT card, and households that do not have an EBT or P-EBT card will receive a P-EBT card in the mail with benefits automatically loaded.”

(Florida P-EBT card, front and back. Courtesy: DCF)

According to DCF, students are eligible for Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits if the following conditions are met:

Children in School The student attended a school during school year 21-22 that participated in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), and The student was eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through the NSLP or attended a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school (schools where all students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through the NSLP), or The student applies for free or reduced-price lunch through the NSLP during the covered summer period and is approved; this includes free or reduced-price lunch eligibility determined by direct certification through SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Medicaid eligibility.

Children in Child Care A child under the age of 6 who does not already receive Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits as a student is eligible for Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits if: The child is under age 6 as of September 1, 2021 A SNAP recipient during the covered summer period.



For those who may need assistance, an application will help determine eligibility for the program. The P-EBT cards will be mailed to beneficiaries if they have not already received their cards, according to DCF.