ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is suing a Florida school district, claiming she is not allowed to volunteer at her children’s school because she has an OnlyFans account.

Victoria Triece is making good on her promise to sue Orange County Public Schools after she was allegedly banned from volunteering in 2021. She had volunteered for five years before the reported ban, which included passing an annual background check.

The 31-year-old told NBC affiliate WESH she posts sexually explicit photos to OnlyFans because the constraints of a 9-to-5 job would prevent her from spending time with her two boys.

“I wanted to still be involved,” Triece told WESH. “I wanted to still go to school with them and be with them 24/7 and be as involved in their lives as I could be without being away from them. They’re everything to me.”

Attorneys for Triece filed a lawsuit against Orange County Public Schools this week, claiming a principal told her “she could no longer be around children on school grounds.” Triece said she was told the decision came from the school board.

The school board is also accused of of invasion of privacy and civil sexual cyberharassment, after photos of Triece were allegedly shared with staff, employees and the press without her consent.

“Nobody knew about it until the school opted to out her. Until a parent didn’t like what she was doing in her off time and told the school. And then the school recklessly went ahead and distributed these images,” Triece’s attorney Mark NeJame told WESH.

“It’s kind of like the old days of having a scarlet letter on your head,” NeJame told WESH. “What she was doing, what she does in her off time, it’s not illegal. But yet, we have a morality police with the Orange County School Board and whatever administrators made this horrific decision.”

Triece said she suing the district to prevent other parents from going through a similar struggle.

“I want a change. I don’t want any parent at all to ever go through this. It’s not, to me, it’s just not fair at all,” she told WESH.

NeJame pointed out that excluding parents based on moral factors could be a slippery slope.

“If they’re involved in multiple sex partners, are they prevented from seeing their children at school? If they work in the adult industry as a topless dancer or as a male dancer, are they prevented from seeing their children at school? Where does this stop?” NeJame told WESH. “If somebody’s a big game hunter which many people think might be immoral, are they prevented from coming into the school because some morality police says what they’re doing doesn’t meet up to their moral standards?”

When WESH reached out to Orange County Public Schools, a spokesperson said they do not comment on potential or pending litigation.