MIAMI (WFLA) — Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend by stabbing him to death, was denied bond at her first appearance over the weekend.

WPLG reported that Clenney, who is also known as Courtney Tailor, made her first appearance Saturday after being extradited to Florida from Hawaii Friday.

During her first appearance, Clenney’s attorneys said that the prosecution was going overboard with a second-degree murder charge, saying there was no probable cause for a crime of that degree.

The defense said Clenney should face a manslaughter charge in the death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumselli, instead. According to the WPLG report, the defense argued that the prosecution “cherry-picked” text messages for their warrant.

They also challenged a detective’s statement that Clenney did not have bruises, with the defense saying had photos of the brusing.

Clenney initially said that she threw a knife at her boyfriend in self-defense, but the state attorney’s office said his injuries did not match that kind of attack, saying he was severely injured by a downward stabbing motion.

Prosecutors responded to the defense’s claims by saying it was inappropriate for a first appearance and said they needed to file a motion. The judge presiding over the meeting also said she was not familiar with the case and was not comfortable making decisions in the case, deferring it to another judicial official.

The judge ordered that Clenney would be held without bond in the meanwhile. Her arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2022.