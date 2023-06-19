TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is one of the least patriotic states in America, according to a study released Monday by WalletHub.

WalletHub looked at both military and civic engagement with data that included military enlistees, veterans, and number of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election. The study found that “blue” states are slightly more patriotic than “red” states.

Florida ranked as the fifth least patriotic state and had the lowest volunteer rate, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub found that Georgia had the highest average number of military enlistees, and Alaska had the most veterans per capita.

Least patriotic states:

Arkansas Massachusetts Rhode Island New York Florida

Most patriotic states:

Virginia Montana Alaska North Dakota Maine

View the entire ranking and full dataset used in the study on WalletHub.