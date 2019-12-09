Florida officials weigh in on deadly Pensacola naval base shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida lawmakers are weighing in on the deadly shooting on a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola.

There is a sense of frustration and anger at this situation especially because it concerns American military members.

After the shooting Friday morning on the Naval Air Station Pensacola, elected officials are calling the deaths of three Americans one thing, disgusting.

Senator Rick Scott spoke out about the mass shooting Sunday morning on Fox and Friends.

“There’s no question what it is. It’s terrorism. It’s radical Islam,” Senator Scott said.

The shooter, identified as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani by the FBI, was at the base as part of a U.S. military program to train foreign nationals.

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows Mohammed Alshamrani. The Saudi student opened fire inside a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday before one of the deputies killed him. (FBI via AP)

“We need to have a full review. We need to suspend these programs until we know they’re safe. I don’t want one military member on our bases to be unsafe because of a foreign national,” said the former Florida governor.

Current Governor Ron Desantis weighed in Sunday afternoon also, frustrated as the public learns more about the foreign shooter on an American base.

“I mean, you have foreign military personal coming to our base. They should not be doing that if they hate our country,” said Governor DeSantis.

The governor talked about possible changes that need to come in order to protect American military members at home.

“To have this individual take out three of our sailors, to me, that’s unacceptable and it could have been prevented with better vetting,” he said.

Both the governor and senator are calling for the Saudi government to cooperate in this investigation.

Officials at MacDill Air Force Base released the following statement about their gun policies and procedures following the Pensacola shooting:

Not all members on the base carry firearms as part of their daily duties. Those who do are required to store their service issued weapons in the base armory except when the service member is on-duty. Residents who have privately owned firearms (POF) are required to register them with the 6th Security Forces Squadron Armory. When they complete the registration forms, they must bring in the weapons so that serial numbers, makes, caliber, etc., can be validated in person. In regards to security, we do not disclose security postures or changes to posture. If security postures were to change in the United States, that decision would be implemented by US NORTHCOM. Above all, the safety and security of the men and women of MacDill AFB is our top priority.

LATEST STORIES: