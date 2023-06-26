TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida officials on Monday will announce arrests in “Operation Gone in 60 Days’, a multi-agency operation targeting criminals involved in an organized vehicle theft ring.

Officials include the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and representatives from Florida Highway Patrol and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Recent numbers from the NCIB show Florida ranks 4th in the nation for the number of vehicle thefts.

NCIB reports that in 2022, vehicle thefts nationwide surpassed 1 million for the first time since 2008.

“We are seeing vehicle theft numbers that we haven’t seen in nearly 15 years, and there is very little deterrent to stop criminals from committing these acts as they are just property crimes, like shoplifting,” said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “We must reinvest in local law enforcement, provide the necessary resources for prosecution and community policing programs, and implement early intervention programs given the high incidence of juvenile offenders involved in vehicle thefts.”

NICB TIPS TO AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM OF VEHICLE THEFT:

Always practice good security hygiene. Make sure your auto policy is up to date. Roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take the keys or fob. Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, areas staffed by security Park personal vehicles in a garage. If not possible, and vehicles must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, making them leave the area and your vehicle untouched.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.