Florida officials send well wishes to president, first lady after positive coronavirus diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus have drawn reactions and well wishes from officials all across the nation, including the state of Florida.
Below you will find some of the messages being shared by Florida leaders:
Governor Ron DeSantis
Senator Marco Rubio
Congressman Charlie Crist
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the President, the First Lady, and their staff. This virus is incredibly contagious, and no one is exempt. Until there’s a vaccine, our best defense is to continue to mask up, social distance, and follow CDC guidelines.”
