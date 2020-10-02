Florida officials send well wishes to president, first lady after positive coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus have drawn reactions and well wishes from officials all across the nation, including the state of Florida.

Below you will find some of the messages being shared by Florida leaders:

Governor Ron DeSantis

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I send our best wishes for a swift recovery to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Hope to see both of them back in Florida very soon. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 2, 2020

Senator Marco Rubio

Congressman Charlie Crist

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the President, the First Lady, and their staff. This virus is incredibly contagious, and no one is exempt. Until there’s a vaccine, our best defense is to continue to mask up, social distance, and follow CDC guidelines.”

