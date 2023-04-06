FILE – The Home Depot store is shown, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Six people were accused of stealing construction equipment from Home Depot stores across Florida and selling the items on social media.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects arrested in “Operation Heavy Lift” are charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud for allegedly failing to return equipment rented from Home Depot stores in 16 counties.

Authorities allege at least 50 thefts occurred, totaling almost $600,000 in losses. The stolen items include utility loaders, stump grinders, trenchers, and mini-excavators and trailers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is taking on the case because the alleged thefts happened in over a dozen counties: Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, St. Johns and St. Lucie.

More information is expected to be released during a news conference on Thursday. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and special agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who “were integral to the successful outcome of this investigation,” according to the news release.

