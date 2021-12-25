Florida officers shower gifts on toddler randomly punched in face

Warning, the video above contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

MIAMI (AP) — A 3-year-old boy in South Florida who was punched recently in the face by a stranger in a random attack was greeted for Christmas not by Santa but by police officers who showered him with gifts.

Miami police officers also let the boy sit in a police cruiser Friday and put on a light show with their cruisers in the street.

The boy was sucker punched by a man earlier this month in a Walgreens store in Miami, according to surveillance video released by authorities.

Source: Miami Police Department

The suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested Friday. He is facing charges of child abuse, grand theft, firearms violation and criminal mischief.

