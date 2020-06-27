Missing Florida toddler may be with 31-year-old man, officers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 2-year-old girl who may be with a 31-year-old man.

Officers are searching for 2-year-old My’ionnah Freeman who was last seen in an orange and black jumpsuit with white sandals. The sheriff’s office said she’s possibly with a man named Jeremy Walker.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to call police at 904-630-0500.

**Missing Child** #JSO seeks information on location of 2yo My'ionnah Freeman (2'0", 20 lbs., Orange/Black jumpsuit w/ white sandals) possibly with Jeremy Walker (B/M 31). Anyone having information on their location is asked to call 904-630-0500. pic.twitter.com/wq6AtLepJf — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 27, 2020

