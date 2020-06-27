Missing Florida toddler may be with 31-year-old man, officers say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 2-year-old girl who may be with a 31-year-old man.

Officers are searching for 2-year-old My’ionnah Freeman who was last seen in an orange and black jumpsuit with white sandals. The sheriff’s office said she’s possibly with a man named Jeremy Walker.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to call police at 904-630-0500.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss