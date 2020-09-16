Florida officers searching for subjects in ‘brutal’ Walmart parking lot beating

You can watch the fight in the video player above. Viewer discretion is advised.

DAVIE, Fla. (WFLA) — Davie officers are attempting to identify individuals seen on video fighting over a parking space in a Walmart parking lot.

Police responded to the Walmart at 4301 S. University Drive Tuesday after reports of a fight in the parking lot. The fight started over a parking space, but quickly escalated into a “brutal beating and strong-arm robbery,” police said.

Police said the suspects fled in a silver Mercedes.

If you have any information regarding these suspects. You’re urged to contact the Davie Police Department 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers 954 493-TIPS (8477).

