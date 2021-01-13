LIVE NOW /
Florida officers find, rescue couple ejected from WaveRunner

Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and woman are now on the road to recovery thanks to the help of Boynton Beach police officers.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a WaveRunner that crashed into a seawall on Jan. 2 behind the Sterling Village community.

Police say a man and woman were ejected from the WaveRunner and received critical injuries.

The man is now recovering well in the hospital and the woman is resting at home, however, neither can recall the accident, BBPD said.

