TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 20 stolen animals were safely recovered after a “heartless theft” from a family-operated farm in Miami-Dade.

Police said they received a tip which led them to find an unmarked, air-conditioned van full of animals.

When police opened the doors, they found “18 goats, seven sheep, and chickens cozily tucked inside.”

“Thank you to our detectives for their hard work,” Miami-Dade police said.