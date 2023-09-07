PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of Florida police officers were among several people accused of falsifying records to let high school football players join a team in another county.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Sergeant Robert Vega, 48, and his brother, former assistant police chief William Vega, Jr., 50, were two of the eight people charged, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

In Oct. 2022, police chief John Buldoc asked FDLE to look into the Vega brothers, who were volunteer coaches for the Martin County High School football team. An anonymous tip alleged they worked with parents to use the addresses current and former officers, as well as other Martin County residents, to falsely claim the students lived within the boundaries of the Martin County School District (MSCD).

William Vega, Jr. announced his retirement in June after spending eight months on administrative leave during an internal investigation by the police department. His brother was also placed on administrative leave at that time, according to Treasure Coast News.

Six parents were also charged in connection to the alleged scheme. They were accused of filing “fraudulent official documents with the MCSD, using forged and fraudulent lease agreements as proof of residency. They also changed their driver’s licenses to reflect these fraudulent addresses,” according to FDLE.

The following suspects were booked into the Martin County Jail on Wednesday:

Sgt. Robert Vega of Port St. Lucie Charged with perjury by false written declaration and grand theft.

Nixalys Vega of Port St. Lucie Charged with unlawful acts in relation to driver’s licenses, making false affidavit perjury, perjury by false written declaration, and grand theft.

Jeron Atwater of Port St. Lucie Charged with unlawful acts in relation to driver’s licenses, making false affidavit perjury, perjury by false written declaration, fraudulent use of personal identification information, and grand theft.

Lisa Stone of Fort Pierce Charged with unlawful acts in relation to driver’s licenses, making false affidavit perjury, perjury by false written declaration, fraudulent use of personal identification information, and grand theft.

Guilnar Saintelus of Port St. Lucie Charged with unlawful acts in relation to driver’s licenses, making false affidavit perjury, perjury by false written declaration, fraudulent use of personal identification information, and grand theft.



The following suspects are still at large and have warrants out for their arrest, according to FDLE:

Former Assistant Chief William Vega, Jr. of Port St. Lucie Charged with unlawful acts in relation to driver’s licenses, making false affidavit perjury, perjury by false written declaration, fraudulent use of personal identification information, and grand theft.

Jose Soto of Port St. Lucie Charged with unlawful acts in relation to driver’s licenses, making false affidavit perjury, perjury by false written declaration, and grand theft.

Nancy Davino of Fort Pierce Charged with unlawful acts in relation to driver’s licenses, making false affidavit perjury, perjury by false written declaration, and grand theft.



The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 19th Judicial Circuit, according to FDLE. The alleged scheme remains under investigation.