SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, NBC Affiliate WTVJ reported.
According to WTVJ, the shooting occurred at a parking lot in the 200 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.
Sources reportedly told WTVJ that the Sunrise officer “was serving a warrant” when they were shot. The officer is in stable condition, according to WTVJ.
The suspect was also shot.
No other information regarding the shooting is known at this time.
