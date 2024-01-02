SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, NBC Affiliate WTVJ reported.

According to WTVJ, the shooting occurred at a parking lot in the 200 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Sources reportedly told WTVJ that the Sunrise officer “was serving a warrant” when they were shot. The officer is in stable condition, according to WTVJ.

The suspect was also shot.

No other information regarding the shooting is known at this time.