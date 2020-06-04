Florida officer steps in, after colleague pushes kneeling protester down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN NEWSOURCE/AP) – A Florida police officer is on administrative leave after video shows him pushing down a kneeling protester

Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence can be seen briefly walking toward and confronting a protester in the video which was shot Sunday.

Pohorence appears to walk away from that confrontation and then shove a woman who was on her knees and was not seemingly involved in the initial confrontation.

As soon as he does that he walks back to his squad car and is followed by a female officer who is black and is seen displaying animated hand gestures and appears to be scolding Pohorence for his action.

Police say this all happened about an hour after the main protest had already ended. Other officers had reported feeling threatened or coming under attack around the same time.

According to the Associated Press, Pohorence has been under review numerous times for pointing guns and using force on suspects, and at least once for racial profiling, a review of his personnel files shows.

The files, obtained by The Associated Press in response to an open records request, also reflect that Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence, 29, received several commendations over the years for helping people in need and was named Trooper of the Month once while employed by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Most of the files that detail Pohorence’s scrutinized encounters with suspects do not specify the suspects’ race, and none of the incidents, all of which were reviewed by Internal Affairs, resulted in disciplinary action. Investigators concluded there weren’t any department policy violations, according to reports in the files.

Since he began working for the police department in October 2016, Pohorence has been reviewed 67 times for using force when stopping or detaining suspects, the files show.

In more than 50 incidents, Pohorence pointed his gun at suspects, many for driving vehicles suspected of being stolen. In a few incidents, he was described as being present when other officers allegedly used force with suspects.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel first reported that Pohorence had been investigated in the past for alleged use of force.