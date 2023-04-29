HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer was shot twice after pursuing two suspects early Saturday morning, according to officials.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the Golden Beach Police Department and Sunny Isle Police Department were chasing a stolen vehicle in Hollywood, Florida, at about 3:15 a.m.

Authorities said the suspects ended up losing control of their vehicle on Hallandale Boulevard, causing a foot chase.

As officers pursued the individuals, one officer, Golden Beach Sgt. Joseph Bautista, was shot twice in the arm, according to WTVJ.

Bautista survived the gunshots and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. The two suspects have been taken into custody.