TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer is in “critical condition” after being shot in the head during a domestic-related incident involving an ex-Miami-Dade Schools Police officer.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the off-duty officer, who has reportedly been with the department for 17-plus years, was shot in the head at a home near the intersection of West 79th Street and Northwest 67th Avenue in Miami-Dade.

Hialeah Police spokesman Sgt. Jose Torres said the critically injured officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where they underwent surgery.

Torres added the suspected shooter, a former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer, was taken into custody.

According to an unnamed source via WTVJ, the shooter was the officer’s estranged girlfriend, Yessenia Sanchez, who had reportedly resigned from her job as an officer last year instead of being fired following her arrest on domestic violence charges.

“Please keep the family of this officer as well as the Miami-Dade Police Department and the police community, keep them in your prayers,” Torres said Friday. “Very sad morning, very sad morning.”

Further information was not immediately released.