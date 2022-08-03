MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Florida police officer was arrested and suspended without pay after he was accused of sexually assaulting his friend in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme in early July.

According to WPLG, Opa-locka police officer Alaindy LouisXVI was charged with sexual battery.

The news station reported on July 9, the victim, who described LouisXVI as her “best friend”, told police the two of them went to two parties and a strip club in Miami Gardens. She told police that between the first and second party she became heavily intoxicated then blacked out after the second party.

According to Local 10, the next morning she found pictures on her phone of herself “passed out with her shirt unbuttoned” and a video of her throwing up. The police report reportedly said that LouisXVI took the pictures to later show the victim how intoxicated she was.

After finding the pictures, she reportedly called LouisXVI, who told her they left the second party after she was “behaving belligerently,” later going to the club and the beach.

WPLG reported while LouisXVI was driving the victim home later that night, she unknowingly placed her hand on his thigh. LouisXVI then pulled into a Krispy Kreme parking lot where the victim said she “vaguely remembered him forcing intercourse on her,” according to a report.

Days later she reportedly received an apology via text message from LouisXVI.

The news outlet reported on July 25, detectives had her make a call to LouisXVI that was being secretly recorded by police where he allegedly admitted to forcing the victim to have sex with him.

LouisXVI was taken to jail on a $20,000 bond, but has since been released. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to Local 10.