MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities identified the Miami-Dade police officer who was critically injured during a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday evening.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 29-year-old Detective Cesar Echaverry, who was a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail, was rushed to an area hospital following the shooting where was listed in “extremely critical” condition.

According to a report from WPLG, the series of events that led up to the shooting began with a robbery.

Police said the suspect, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Horton, then took off in a car before he was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle carrying a child and an adult.

The child and adult were not injured.

A shootout followed the crash and police said the Horton died at the scene.

On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez took to Twitter to ask the public to show their support for the injured officer.

“I ask everyone in our city and county to please pray for the officer and his family,” Suarez wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also tweeted following the event, saying, “The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every single day to keep our community safe. Please join me in keeping this officer, his family, and our entire MiamiDadePD family in your prayers.”