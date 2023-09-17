TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida officer was arrested after leaking classified information and having drugs in his home, according to the Belleview Police Department.

The Chief of Police, Terry Holland, was made aware on Sept.7 that 53-year-old Gregory Freeman was making threatening statements and using methamphetamine. He was placed under suspension.

Within a few hours of making the concerning statements, Freeman was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act. He was ordered to surrender any firearms or ammunition that he had in his possession.

A search warrant was issued on his home where detectives found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia in his bedroom closet.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Belleview Police Department also learned that Freeman accessed secure law enforcement databases for personal use and spread information to unauthorized people.

Freeman was arrested and taken to Marion County Jail. He was charged with two counts of unlawful computer access, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $13,000 bond.

Friday morning, Freeman submitted his resignation letter from the police department.

“While I am angry and saddened that one of my officers would break the law by using drugs and accessing secure databases for personal reasons, I am extremely proud of the officers in my department and the investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for their work in swiftly bringing this case to a close,” Chief Holland said in a statement.