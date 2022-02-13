Florida officer killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police lights. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida law enforcement officer died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the crash happened on I-95 in Nassau County.

One death was confirmed, which was confirmed to be Officer James Whorter of the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services – Law Enforcement Division.

“Officer McWhorter was described by his peers as a devoted family man, had a loving spirit, outgoing personality, and was a great listener,” the FHP said. “Officer Whorter’s friendship to others can never be matched. He will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss