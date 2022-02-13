Florida officer killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida law enforcement officer died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the crash happened on I-95 in Nassau County.

One death was confirmed, which was confirmed to be Officer James Whorter of the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services – Law Enforcement Division.

“Officer McWhorter was described by his peers as a devoted family man, had a loving spirit, outgoing personality, and was a great listener,” the FHP said. “Officer Whorter’s friendship to others can never be matched. He will be deeply missed.”