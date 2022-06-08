TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tallahassee Police officer was killed Wednesday while in pursuit of a man suspected of shooting three family members, according to authorities.

The City of Tallahassee Police Department said the incident began Wednesday just before 12:30 a.m. when authorities received a call about an assault at a home near the intersection of Saplin Court and Long Pine Drive in Tallahassee.

According to police, the suspect, Tyrone Cleveland, 37, entered his home and shot three family members before he fled in a vehicle.

(Courtesy of City of Tallahassee Police Department)

When a Tallahassee Police officer encountered Cleveland’s vehicle, the suspect turned around and began driving toward oncoming traffic before he collided with a TPD officer’s vehicle.

The officer was transported to the hospital, where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

All the shooting victims were transported to the hospital. Two of the shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The third is in stable condition, police said.

Cleveland was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is facing numerous charges.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing. Additional details are expected to be released.