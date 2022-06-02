TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer will be prosecuted on a manslaughter charge following the fatal shooting of a man he chased on foot last December.

Joshua Payne, an officer with the Titusville Police Department, turned himself in to jail on Wednesday. On the day after Christmas, the police officer attempted to stop James Lowery, who matched a description of a suspect in a domestic battery complaint.

A report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says that during the chase Payne simultaneously pulled the trigger on his firearm and Taser, hitting Lowery in the back of his head and killing him.