Florida officer dies of COVID-19, leaving behind husband and child

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale Police Department

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced Saturday that one of its officers died from COVID-19.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department announces
the passing of Officer Jennifer Sepot,” the department said in a release. “Officer Sepot contracted COVID-19 and experienced complications related to the virus.”

Sepot was with the department since April 18, 2017, working in the Road Patrol Division.

She leaves behind her husband and young child, according to the department.

“We are asking everyone to keep the Sepot family and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in your
thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss