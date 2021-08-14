Florida officer dies of COVID-19, leaving behind husband and child

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced Saturday that one of its officers died from COVID-19.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department announces

the passing of Officer Jennifer Sepot,” the department said in a release. “Officer Sepot contracted COVID-19 and experienced complications related to the virus.”

Sepot was with the department since April 18, 2017, working in the Road Patrol Division.

She leaves behind her husband and young child, according to the department.

“We are asking everyone to keep the Sepot family and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in your

thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said.