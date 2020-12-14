Florida officer ambushed by knife-wielding man during traffic stop

CLEWISTON, Fla. (NBC)– An officer with the Clewiston Police Department is being praised for his actions after he was ambushed by a man with a knife during a traffic stop.

The officer can be seen conducting a traffic stop on a white truck. While the officer was in his vehicle, an unidentified person with a knife ran up and tried to stab the officer multiple times.

During the assault, the person verbalized a desire to die. While trying to defend himself, the officer attempted to call for assistance but was unsuccessful due to failed radio transmissions from his handheld radio.

Thankfully, the officer was able to fend off the attack and was not injured.

Clewiston police released footage of the attack “with the hopes of raising awareness of the daily hazards which law enforcement officers nationwide face. Also with the hopes of raising awareness of mental health issues which plague our community and society nationwide.”

If you or someone you know are aware of someone in distress please contact available nationwide resources including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline accessible 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text the crisis hotline (text HELLO to 741741). Both are free and available seven days a week.